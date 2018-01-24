Coming Soon! Vego Food Delivery!









Not that long ago getting good vegan and vegetarian food was hard, in fact, in many places it was and still is virtually impossible to find a good restaurant, let alone a provider that delivers to your door. However, this is about to change with Vego. Initially starting off in London, Vego aim to provide the city with a high-quality green food service using their own special bikes and riders wearing an easy to recognise green helmet. So, what will you be ordering when Vego becomes available where you live?

VEGO will also be a tool for the 52% of Londoners who refer to themselves as flexitarians. Everyone has to start somewhere as we say and that’s big potential as we see it to make it more of an everyday commitment. We can just see our green helmets scooting around London, big friendly smiles, resting assured a nutritious, clean and green meal is on the way!

It is early days for Vego and that is why they are looking at crowdfunding to raise those important funds to get this service on the road. They are hoping to get this service running within a year, so this time next year we could be getting great green food delivered our door, how cool will that be? If you love Vego like we do, then you can get involved by checking out the Vego page on Kickstarter, the good news is that if you back the project you get perks, what could be better than that?

