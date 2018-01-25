Crocodile Dundee! Movie Or Marketing?

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, is this a cool sequel or just a grand marketing campaign for Australian tourism?

This summer, the son of an Australian legend returns home. Danny McBride stars as Brian Dundee in DUNDEE. Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no-one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.