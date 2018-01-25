Choose an email verification system to reduce bounce rates!





In this modern technological world, email marketing plays a very important role in boosting the sales of a business. It is the best way to strengthen your relationship with your customers. A lot of business owners are using email to attract their subscribers to their websites and to get them to check out their new offers and discounts. If you are doing the same, it’s great, but what if your emails are not reaching your audience? An email verification system can help you prevent that.

Your email list is one of your most powerful assets, but the truth is, many of the addresses you have may not be in use anymore. It’s also possible that some people have unsubscribed from your list, and if you keep sending them emails, they will most likely mark them as spam. Another danger is that some of the addresses in your list that you think are safe to use are actually spam traps.

What are the benefits of using an email verification software?

Filtration of emails

You cannot determine which addresses in your email list are good and which ones are bad. But an email verification software can differentiate between them and remove all the invalid email addresses, spam traps, toxic and catch-all domains.

High accuracy

At the end of the validation process, your email list is clean and safe to use. A very good email verifier offers an accuracy of 98%.

Low bounce rates

Having a high bounce rate is never good for any marketer. If you keep many invalid email addresses on your list, that can really affect your bounce rate and your sender reputation. Using an email verification software to clean your database will keep your bounces low and ensure your deliverability.

When your email list is clean and contains only accurate and safe email addresses, you will be able to target your marketing campaigns more efficiently. You will reach the people who want to hear from you, not the known email complainers, who mark messages as spam. Also, a reliable email validation system will remove spam traps and add important information to your list, such as the name, gender and location of the email addresses owner. This will allow you to segment your list and target your emails towards a certain group of people.

