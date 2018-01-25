Roller Coaster Tycoon! Investment Opportunity!

We are excited to share that RollerCoaster Tycoon has launched an equity-based crowdfunding campaign with StartEngine to bring a new entry in the acclaimed RCT franchise to the Nintendo Switch! This unique, limited-time investment opportunity allows fans to become investors and bring RollerCoaster Tycoon to Nintendo Switch. As an investor, you will participate in a revenue share from the game’s distribution as soon as it launches.
This is your chance to join the Atari Game Partners in order to bring the RollerCoaster Tycoon to the Nintendo Switch, check it out here!
#RollerCoasterTycoonInvestmentOpportunity #RollerCoasterTycoon #InvestmentOpportunity #Nintendo #NintendoSwitch #StartEngine #Atari #GamePartners #RollerCoaster #Tycoon