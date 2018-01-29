League of Legends Season of 2018: Leading Teams Overview

League of Legends needs no introduction in the world of eSports. In fact, had it not been for it, we might not have seen eSports elevated to an Olympic medal event quite so fast (2024 says The Guardian). The prize pool in LoL World Championship is growing super-fast. It reached about $5 million in 2017 and this amount is expected to increase in 2018. Betting runs rampant in eSports right now, and if you want to take your chances, you need to know a little something about top LoL teams today. The 8th Season of the Championship has just started and it already brought some surprises.

Top Teams in the League of Legends Today

Cloud9

Cloud9 debuted 2-0 against SAME and started the season with a bang showing off a good game and lots of promise. But the most important thing about Cloud9?

They are consistent. And that is the key to a sound betting strategy, so if you are looking for a formidable team that won’t disappoint, it’s this one.

Giants Gaming

No one expected the Giants to make it to the list of leading LoL teams anytime soon. Not even betting websites as this team has some of the best odds, which kinda means it doesn’t have much chance of winning. You can check out this site for more info and betting opportunities.

Yet, Giants Gaming started the season with a bang and risen high in one major leap. They beat Unicorns of Love and although defeated, they showed a very solid game against Team Vitality the next day. The second week also started with a victory over G2 Esports. That goes to prove that the underdogs creep up to you and spring forward with no one noticing.

ROCCAT

Now that is a team you want to bet on as it has only lost one game this season and shown good performance. This team is a source of amazement for many as they seem to be specializing in turning previously unknown players into heavyweights that rock LoL. So far, they seem to be keeping up with this tradition in 2018.

Fnatic

They say that the Fnatic of today isn’t what it used to be when the team run EU LCS undefeated. In fact, it was Fnatic, who showed the world that the Europeans can do LoL no worse than their Asian neighbours.

While not entirely consistent, Fnatic does pull out some incredible wins. This year they have a revamped lineup, which looks shaky so far. But where there’s Fnatic, there is a promise.

Misfits

Defeated in their first game, Misfits got themselves back together and won over FC Schalke 04 the next day. Despite nearly everyone treating them as newbies to the EU LCS, this team has been consistently showing great results. There can be no doubt that Misfits will show strength and many wins this season.

South Korea Telecom

SK Telecom took the second place in the last year’s championship, so betting on it is a sound strategy. This is a team you always expect to see up with the winners, so they can only surprise you by losing. But, being consistent, professional, talented, and overall fantastic, they do so very rarely.

Echo Fox

Echo Fox is, well, amazing to put it bluntly. Their win in the first week of NA LCS is another thing no one really saw coming. And yet, Huni showed that he can deliver and will do so in the future. This lines up to be quite a ‘foxy’ season for NA LCS.

Royal Never Give Up

A Chinese team that lives up to its name, the Royals lead the Chinese league of LoL (LPL) and don’t look like they’ll be fit to budge from this position. Their aggressive style of play and perfectionism (as you lose even for the smallest mishap, so intense is the Chinese competition) show that Royal Never Give Up will keep its position among the leaders of LoL for a while.

#gaming #betting #esports #leagueoflegends #onlinegaming #sports #strategy #play #competition