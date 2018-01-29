Take A Phone Break With The Loc Case!

Everone needs a break now and then, but even while we are relaxing how many of us still have our phones with us? Quite a few I would have thought. It seems that all phone users find the temptation all to easy to give in to and this is where an idea like the Loc Case could come in handy. It is handy for everyone young and old, simply place the phone into the device and set the timer, think of it as a smartphone timeout.

The Loc Case is 8 x 2 x 4 inches and made of polycarbonate material, weighing about 3lbs. The light-weight makes it very mobile when necessary. The clear screen cover allows you to see incoming messages in case of an emergency and the charging port allows you to plug your phone to charge during the timeout.

The Loc Case is a new idea and they are expecting to get it on sale in a couple of months time, but if you head on over to the Loc Case page on Kickstarter you can put your name down for one of the early models for just £32 or $45, not a massive price to pay for a device that will not only help you take a smartphone timeout, just imagine how fast the kids will get their homework done or finish up tidying their room. The power will be in your hands, how does that feel?

