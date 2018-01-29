Styleables! Customisable Wearable Tech!

Fashion and styles change all of the time, in fact, it would seem that some styles are actually out of fashion before they even end up in the stores. However, one sure way of keeping ahead of the crowd is with something that is totally customisable. Styleables is a new kind of jewellery that you can change with the help of an app on your smartphone. This is jewellery that can be changed according to your moods and to what you are wearing, this is really state of the art technology that you wear.

Your mood can change in an instant, and now, so can your accessories. The Styleables display is remotely controlled by your smartphones, so you can change your look with the touch of your smartphone. Choose a fancier look with the Styleables Fusion, which displays your image in a metal frame. For a more casual look, throw on the Styleables Urban, which displays your image in a plastic frame. Wear your Styleables as a necklace one day, a brooch the next, or completely restyle it as a neck or bow tie; whatever matches your moment.

They are hoping to get the Styleables on sale later on this year with a retail price of around $160, but as they are currently crowdfunding there is an opportunity to grab a bargain. If you love this product you can head on over to the Styleables page on Kickstarter you could get one of the early versions for just $79, now that has to be a bargain. So if you are fast you could be getting the latest in wearable technology before anyone else at a great price!

