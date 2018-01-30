Would You Buy A Flamethrower From Elon Musk?

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:53pm PST

Elon Musk is a cool guy, you only have to look at what he has given the world! Yet, his latest idea might cause some stress among some people, its a flamethrower! If you are looking for an interesting way to light the BBQ, birthday cake candles or something else, this could be right up your street. Just be careful out there, these things are not toys and prove that the Boring Company is accepting your pre-orders right now with the flamethrower costing $500!

The Boring Company Flamethrower – Guaranteed to liven up any party! World’s safest flamethrower! Buy an overpriced Boring Company fire extinguisher! You can definitely buy one for less elsewhere, but this one comes with a cool sticker and the button is conveniently right above.

