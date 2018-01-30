Seven Seconds From Netflix!

In a society fraught with racial tension, sensational headlines, and an audience who would rather be entertained than informed, seven seconds can mean life or death. The new Netflix original series SEVEN SECONDS gives viewers a glimpse into the human stories behind the headlines. How long does it take to bury the truth? From the executive producers of The Killing.
Seven Seconds premieres February 23 on Netflix, it stars, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Beau Knapp, Regina King, David Lyons, Michael Mosley, Russell Hornsby, Zackary Momoh, Raúl Castillo, Patrick Murney, Michelle Veintimilla, Nadia Alexander and Corey Champagne.
#SevenSeconds #Netflix #NetflixSevenSeconds #Society #HumanStories #TVSeries #NewNetflixSeries #NetflixSevenSeconds