Hereditary It’s All About Ancestry!









When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.







Hereditary is a movie that brings all of our fears together in one place, it stars, Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, with Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne, it has been written and directed by Ari Aster, you can catch up with it on June if you dare that is!

