Black Panther! A King Will Rise!









Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears







Not long to go now before the Black Panther is released onto a cinema screen near you, for Marvel this movie is promising to be a massive hit, time will tell.

#Marvel #BlackPanther #TChalla #Wakanda #AKingWillRise #Avengers #Comic #Panther #Africa