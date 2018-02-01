Jack Ryan TV Series!

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, Mena Massoud, Timothy Hutton, Peter Fonda and Wendell Pierce. It will be available on Amazon Prime from August.
