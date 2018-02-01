Marvel's Jessica Jones! She's Back! http://techmash.co.uk/2018/02/01/jessica-jones-shes-back/

Posted in Comics, Movies and Television, Science Fiction

0 Comments

Marvel’s Jessica Jones! She’s Back!

by on




After a tragic ending to her short-lived super hero stint, Jessica Jones is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases involving people with extraordinary abilities in New York City.



Jessica Jones season two stars Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Leah Gibson, J.R. Ramirez and David Tennant. You can catch up with all of the action this March!

#Marvel #JessicaJones #MarvelsJessicaJones #TheDefenders #Comics #Kilgrave #Powers #NewYork #Netflix #TVSeries #Hero #Villian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *