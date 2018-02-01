Marvel’s Jessica Jones! She’s Back!









After a tragic ending to her short-lived super hero stint, Jessica Jones is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases involving people with extraordinary abilities in New York City.







Jessica Jones season two stars Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Leah Gibson, J.R. Ramirez and David Tennant. You can catch up with all of the action this March!

