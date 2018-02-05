Looking For A Thrill? Visit Castle Rock!





From Stephen King and Executive Producer J.J. Abrams, Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Castle Rock will be starring André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Melanie Lynskey and Scott Glenn, this new TV series premieres this Summer, are you brave enough to visit Castle Rock?





#CastleRock #StephenKing #JJAbrams #Horror #Terror #Thriller #Hulu #HuluCastleRock #StephenKingCastleRock #Maine #Woodland #Mythological











