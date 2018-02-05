Looking For A Thrill? Visit Castle Rock!

Posted on by David Allen


From Stephen King and Executive Producer J.J. Abrams, Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Castle Rock will be starring André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Melanie Lynskey and Scott Glenn, this new TV series premieres this Summer, are you brave enough to visit Castle Rock?



#CastleRock #StephenKing #JJAbrams #Horror #Terror #Thriller #Hulu #HuluCastleRock #StephenKingCastleRock #Maine #Woodland #Mythological







Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.