Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
The good news is that Solo: A Star Wars Story will appear in U.S. Theaters from May 25, 2018 and the rest of the galaxy shortly after.
#Solo #StarWars #SoloAStarWarsStory #HanSolo #MillenniumFalcon #LandoCalrissian #Chewbacca #Crime #Smuggle #Jabba #Gansters