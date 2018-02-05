Come To Jurassic World! The Fallen Kingdom!

Posted on by David Allen


It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

Jurassic World! The Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum. You can visit Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from June 22nd if you dare.

#JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom #IslaNublar #JurassicPark #Dinosaur #Genetics #Jungle #Island









Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.