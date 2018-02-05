Live Without Limits At Westworld!

David Allen


A new chapter begins. Watch the official Super Bowl LII ad for Westworld Season 2, premiering April 22, 2018 at 9pm on HBO. Music: Cover of Kanye West’s Runaway by series composer Ramin Djawadi in the official Super Bowl ad directed by Jonathan Nolan

Westworld season two will start on April 22nd, it stars Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more.

