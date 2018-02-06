Interesting Facts About Famous Businesses!





Most of us are familiar with big businesses, we may use their products or services on a daily basis, we have even heard about them in the news, yet how much do you really know about the top companies? Thanks to this useful graphic from The Website Group you can learn some cool facts about their top ten. This is the sort of information that could make you sound cool when everyone else is struggling to think of something interesting to say. Who would have thought that instead of liking something on Facebook we could have been calling it awesome! How is cool is that for a conversation starter?

#Business #Facebook #Apple #Amazon #Facts #Conversation #StartUp #NewBusiness #EstablishedBusiness















