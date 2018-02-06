Join The Dinosaur Protection Group!





We brought the dinosaurs back from the dead and now that things have not gone according to plan, there are those who feel that they should be eliminated once and for all. However, as with all good causes, there is support for the dinosaurs in the form of the Dinosaur Protection Group. If you want to help then check them out.





Welcome to the DPG. By adding your voice to the Dinosaur Protection Group, you can help bring global awareness to the extinction event that currently threatens the inhabitants of Isla Nublar. We brought the dinosaurs back into the world; it’s now our responsibility to protect these magnificent creatures. Actually, it’s more than a responsibility. It’s a calling. A passion that keeps us going every day. And as we settle into our new office, we promise to keep you updated with all the latest news and information that we’re able to gather. Just as soon as it’s verified.

