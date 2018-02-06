Kitables The All In One Toolbox!





Making things is cool, but finding the right tools and kit when you need it, is not always as easy as you might think and this is probably one of the reasons why we do not get to start those projects that have been knocking around for a long time. But, it does not have to be like that with the launch of Kitables. These kits make it so easy to start something cool and finish it too because each kit comes with everything you need. They make it easy by creating kits to suit you, choose what you like such as building a drone for instance and the Kitable provides you with everything you need, all you have to provide is your time.

Now they have come up with something else, the all in one toolbox that they are calling the Toolbox 3000! This is something more than just a kit, it contains all of the tools that you are ever going to need all wrapped up in a cool box, so next time you are looking for a tool, just look for the Kitables Toolbox 3000.





Kitables is on a mission to create a world of builders. Why do we need Builders? First, because building is fun. Second, the experience of building something yourself can further inspire ideas, innovation and problem solving. We created this Toolbox so you can be equipped to build no matter what life throws at you!

The Toolbox 3000 is not available just yet it be available by the middle of the year as they are currently raising funds through crowdfunding. So, if you like the idea of the Kitable Toolbox 3000 and like a bargain too, then head on over to the Kitable page on Kickstarter where you can pledge around £126 or $175 to secure one of the early toolbox models with all of the tools, what are you waiting for?

