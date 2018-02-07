Beyond The Woods! Mirror Or Window?

Seven friends meet up in the Irish countryside for a secluded weekend getaway but unfortunately for them, a fiery sinkhole has opened up in the mountains nearby. It’s burning hot, spewing out sulphur and casting a hellish stench over the local area. Determined to make the most of the weekend, the group decide not to let the noxious atmosphere get to them…but it’s getting worse. Soon the troubling hallucinations begin as an ancient evil starts to take hold. What malevolent force has crawled from the sinkhole and will any of them survive the weekend?