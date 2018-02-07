Deadpool Meet Cable!

Posted on by David Allen




After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfil his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavour – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

#Deadpool #WadeWilson #Deadpool2 #DeadpoolSequel #Mercenary #Flashdance #DeadpoolFlashdance #Marvel #MarvelDeadpool #RyanReynolds #Cable







Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.