Five More Parks Beyond Westworld!





Looking into the world behind Westworld is becoming more and more interesting, first we have been able to find out more about how Delos started and now there is a new website called Delos Destinations with six parks, the first naturally is Westworld, the second appears to be the world based on the Samurai culture from Japans history, the other four parks are for authorised personnel only as they are clearly in development.

A subsidiary of Delos Incorporated, Delos Destinations employs our award-winning biotech to create authentic, unforgettable experiences that redefine the art of simulation. In a world that’s become inundated by the virtual, escape the screen and take hold of a freedom you can physically touch. It’s a feeling that will challenge your idea of reality—and as our friends here like to say, if you can’t tell the difference, does it matter?

#WestWorld #SamuraiWorld #Delos #DelosInc #DelosDestinations #ThemeParks #JamesDelos #Robots #WildWest #Samurai #Biotech #Simulation















