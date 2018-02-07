Delos Is More Than A Company!





We all know about Westworld, but about the company the behind the futuristic theme parks? Delos is the company that offers the chance to live in the wild west for a short time. The company was created by James Delos and you can find out more by checking out the company website, Delos Inc.

Decades ago, a man had an idea as old as human ambition itself, that the only limit to progress is imagination. The ability to see a better world. Delos Inc. was formed from that goal and nothing else, because James had nothing else. He used to joke that where he grew up, having dreams was like fighting gravity. But he never lost faith that his dream could take off, and now Delos is more than a name. It’s a legacy.

