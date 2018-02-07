Fancy A Game Of Offend The World?





These days it seems that it is very hard not to offend people no matter how hard you are trying not to, you only have to look at how politicians carry on to see this take place right in front of your eyes. So you can imagine how interested we were when we found the Offend The World game and believe us some of the cards in this game are really offensive and might just upset people depending on where they come from etc. But do not get us wrong, there are enough insulting words to go around and plenty of English insults to upset even the toughest brit.





Welcome to Offend The World, the fast paced card game of languages and offence. Great for parties, raucous evenings and any game night! In a world where everyone is offended by everything. Have you ever wanted to offend 3,200,000,000 people? For 2-8 players, ages 18 and up. 15-20 minutes play time

If you are looking for a bit of fun by offending just about everyone, then Offend The World has to be for you, you only need one other player to get involved, but we are thinking the more the merrier and probably with a few drinks too. They are hoping to get this game on sale by the end of the year, what fun there will be over the festive season! Currently, they are on Kickstarter where from just £19 or $26 you can bag yourself a Rude version of the game, there are two other levels, Offensive at £27 or $37 and the Extreme version at £47 or $65, which one will you be choosing?

