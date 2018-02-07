The Rainman! Found Footage Film!





This is your chance to be part of an up and coming new horror documentary-style movie, think the Blair Witch Project, but scarier and you will be getting an idea of what its aim to achieve. The movie is going to be based on “Found Footage” thought to have the answer to the Legend of the Rainman, the entity that was supposed to have haunted the village of Salsburgh. Could this bring an end to the legend or just add more victims to the tale? There are no many cool horror movies in the making at the moment, so we are hoping that The Rainman makes through the long and expensive process.

When A group of Horror -Loving Film Students are tasked with creating a documentary of any choice for their course, They choose to document the Infamous Legend of The Rainman, a Malevolent paranormal entity which terrorises the small, isolated village of Salsburgh. But The group will soon find out that the tales and Legend of the Rainman have been watered down significantly and have no idea what they are pitting themselves Up against. “Some Legends aren’t supposed to be found”

This is classic horror moviemaking at its best, this kind of story does not get the exposure that some of the blockbusters get these days, but it should! So if you are interested in getting involved in a project like this, then this is your chance as they are currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. You can back the project from just £5, but if you are looking for a perk, then you will need to pledge just £10 to The Rainman movie project.

