In 1996 Everything Sucks!





At first, we thought that this was going to be something like Stranger Things, but it’s not. This is the story of what high school would have been like for some kids during the late 90’s. Of course, this is the time when everything changed, had computers and the dawn of the internet, what could possibly go wrong with that? Everything Sucks! Starring Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, Rio Mangini and Abi Brittle. You had to be there to understand it!





You can’t fast forward high school. Head back to 1996 with Everything Sucks!, launching 16 February, only on Netflix.

