Lara Croft! Tomb Raider! Poster!

Posted on by David Allen




Alicia Vikander forges her own path to become the #TombRaider in the new poster for the film which now arrives in cinemas March 15. The Oscar-winning actress brings to life one of the world’s most iconic heroes as she journeys into the unknown to solve her father’s mysterious death.

Published by David Allen

