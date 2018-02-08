Lara Croft! Tomb Raider! Poster!

3 days, 3 weeks or 3 months? How long did it take to design and create the original Croft Manor? #TombRaiderTuesdays pic.twitter.com/5Q5G5hZbsh

Alicia Vikander forges her own path to become the #TombRaider in the new poster for the film which now arrives in cinemas March 15. The Oscar-winning actress brings to life one of the world’s most iconic heroes as she journeys into the unknown to solve her father’s mysterious death.