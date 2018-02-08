Venom Movie Poster!

Posted on by David Allen


One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

Venom stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. It should be in a cinema near you towards the end of the year.

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.