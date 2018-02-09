Become A Hero! Save My Water!









Water is now a precious commodity and yet around the world, we are all guilty of wasting water, money and something that is essential to life, what is going on? There are plenty of tips and advisors out there that tell us how to save water, but we are all busy and because of this, we need something else to help us save water.

We are hoping that a new idea called Save My Water is going to help, they have a device that connects to your shower or bath in order to monitor the water and energy used through an app on your smartphone. This is a device that could literally pay for itself in a very short time by saving on power and water charges.

Save my Water’s sensor plugs directly into your shower hose. To fix it simply screw it in, no tools are needed. Too easy, isn’t it? It fits simply by screwing it, the size is standard and suitable for all shower hoses and bathtubs. Once connected, Save my Water’s sensor is autonomous in energy and self-powered by the water flow. Magic, isn’t it?

They are hoping to get the Save My Water sensor on sale by the middle of the year with a retail price of around $173. If you love this device and the idea of saving water, then maybe you would like to save some extra cash too. Save My Water is on Kickstarter and for $116 you can grab yourself one of the early sensors off the production line! Save water, power, the planet and money, what is not to like here?

