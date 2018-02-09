Online lottery security: Protect yourself from identity theft!





How to protect yourself from online identity theft when playing online casinos or lotteries

The Internet has opened up a whole world of possibilities for lottery players. Instead of buying a ticket at the corner shop and waiting a week for to check the results in the newspaper, lottery players can now choose to play whenever they want, and wherever they want.

Although playing the lottery online versus offline does have many pros, it’s important to consider the security of the online lottery site before you start playing. In fact, it may even be good to have some level of scepticism. Identity theft and credit card fraud happen everywhere. Scammers are becoming increasingly cunning and are always on the lookout for an easy mark. The last thing you want when playing online casinos or lotteries is to be constantly worrying whether your credit card information is secure, or whether your identity is in danger.

So, we’ve put together an online lottery security guide with tips on how to protect yourself from fraudsters. Following these tips, you will be able to play your best game with complete confidence and peace of mind.

4 Online lottery security tips

Gaming online inevitably means you have to provide sensitive financial information, including your bank account details. So it’s crucial that you know exactly what the casino’s security policies are and what they are actively doing to protect your information.

1. Is the online casino or lottery licensed?

The first, and most obvious, requirement of a trustworthy gaming site is a license. Trustworthy online gaming sites must be licensed by a reputable gaming jurisdiction such as the UK Gambling Commission to prove that its operations are fair and legitimate. Details of this license can usually be found at the bottom of the home page and should have wording similar to this:

“Health Lottery ELM Limited is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission (license no. 000-026057-R-309179).”

But don’t be fooled at this early stage. There are many online lottery sites that operate without a governmental license, and many of them are fake. Rogue lottery sites will often tempt unsuspecting would-be players with free tickets, while scammers will even make direct phone calls to unlucky punters to obtain usable sensitive information like credit card details.

2. Is there a security section or privacy policy?

Dubious online lottery sites operate on individuals’ weaknesses that are easy to exploit. Players with a strong desire to win often skip important security precautions and sometimes even overlook red flags. Before providing credit card information, first read the website’s security section. Although the security disclaimer, which can usually be found under the Privacy Policy, is not the most riveting read, it’s important to know how the particular lottery site will protect your identity while you play online.

If the information there is vague – or if there isn’t a security policy page – alarm bells should be ringing. If they are, stop what you’re doing and move along to something better.

3. Is the online lottery certified?

Although online gaming has certain recognised industry standards, not all online lottery sites are vetted and regulated by the proper authorities. The first thing you should look out for in the security disclaimer is whether the site is certified by a credible authority and regularly audited independently to maintain security. An example of a good certification is ISO27001.

4. Is your sensitive information encrypted?

You may feel uneasy about giving bank details and answering security questions – and for good reason. If hackers succeed in accessing this information, they can easily use it for malicious purposes.

Before you pick your numbers for a new big lottery draw, make sure the site operates on a secure system that’s designed to foil hackers whose goal is stealing players’ identities. The system should include robust technology to secure your privacy and safeguard your personal information. Ecommerce sites like Marks & Spencers and John Lewis and gaming sites, among others, use 128-bit SSL encryption – the same system used by the military to send sensitive data securely.

For example, gaming site The Health Lottery states in its Privacy Policy:

“To maintain confidentiality of secure card payments we have put in place online security controls. Card details are never stored but are encrypted using industry standard 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption during the payment process as per our payment card data security standards (PCI-DSS) certification. The Health Lottery site is accessed using https rather than http, ensuring for additional security, that all sent and received information is encrypted.”

Better safe than sorry

Playing online casinos and lotteries, it’s always better to take an extra preventative measure, than to end up regretting a hasty move. Following our online lottery security tips, you’ll be able to tell a trusted site from one that’s not legit at all and you won’t have to lose sleep over shady online gaming sites.





However, when it comes to online lottery security, you can never be too careful. The more information you have, the better you can protect yourself from online scammers, identity theft and fraud.

Remember, if you are ever in doubt that your secure personal information has been compromised, immediately inform the webmaster or click on the online lottery’s “contact us” page to seek online assistance.

#lottery #games #gaming #casino #online #lottery #security











