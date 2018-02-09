Surface Charge! Intelligent Furniture! Wireless Charging!





Charging your devices could soon be as easy as placing on a table with the new intelligent furniture with built-in wireless charging called Surface Charge. This is contemporary design coupled with state of the art technology, just as we like it! You simply place the furniture near a mains power supply and plug it in so that every time you place your tablet or smartphone down, it will begin charging and that is just another thing that we will no longer have to worry about ever again.





Scandinavian inspired furniture, hand-crafted in the UK with an integrated Qi wireless charging array across the top (Qi v1.2.2), Surface Charge not serves to complement your decor but also takes the hassle out of charging that has plagued us for many, many years. No more having to find a plug to use, no more untangling cables, no more charging mats, no more pads, just free-positioning wireless charging with Surface Charge.

They are hoping to get these cool Surface Charge cabinets on sale before the end of the year when it will have a retail price starting from around £259. However, they are currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter and that means the chance to grab yourself a bargain. Head on over to the Surface Charge page for details on the intelligent furniture and how you can get one from just £179, now that has to be a bargain.

