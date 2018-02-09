Now Is the Time for You to Know the Truth About WordPress Hosting





Running a WordPress site can make things very simple and straightforward when it comes to managing anything from a smaller site, to one that produces large volumes of content on a daily basis. It’s a great tool for multiple reasons, one of which is the fantastic community support, something that can be seen both among users as well as on the commercial side.





There are lots of companies out there that can help you with every aspect of running your WordPress site, and hosting is one of the most disputed topics among users. Is it worth investing in a professional hosting service if you can do it yourself, or would that money be better spent on other improvements on your site? There is no universal answer, although there are some pretty good reasons to consider dedicated WordPress hosting.

You Don’t Have to Worry About Security

A major feature that makes dedicated WordPress hosting a great option over running your own solution is the security aspect. Knowing that this is handled by specialists who have significant experience in the security field and know what issues to look out for can be a huge plus. You will never have to deal with pesky intruders exploiting something like an outdated security module.

You Can Get a New Site Up and Running Very Quickly

Another great benefit of dedicated WordPress hosting is the instant access to various plug-ins and extensions that can make it a piece of cake to set up a new site in a matter of minutes. You won’t have to worry about finding the right version or compatibility issues, and all the complex parts of the setup process will be taken for you.

This also ties in with what we said about security above, as outdated extensions are not a rare security hole used by attackers to compromise WordPress sites. Making sure that you always have the latest version of everything you’re using is a big plus, and while you can do that yourself, your time is a valuable asset and you should treat it like one – especially if you want to see some solid growth in your online businesses without having to wait too long.

Handle Growing Traffic with Ease

This leads us to the next point. An issue that can completely kill your sites at the worst possible moment is the inability of your server(s) to handle increased traffic volumes. This commonly happens when you write a post that goes viral, for example – you may find yourself walking up to a slow WordPress website or even crashed server or a drained bandwidth account with your hosting provider. The final result: you had a huge opportunity to make it big with that site and now it’s gone forever.

Professional hosts know how to scale their CDN services to prevent this from happening, and the best ones will give you some concrete guarantees about their uptime and performance as well. That way, you won’t have to worry about your sites going down right when you need them to be up the most.

Professional Support in Case Something Goes Wrong

No matter how experienced you may be, something can always get messed up behind the scenes. If you get in a tricky situation and don’t know what to do to untangle your mess, you can often waste hours trying to find the solution on your own when running your own hosting. Compared to having someone take care of it for you, all while giving you helpful pointers on how that situation could be avoided in the future, it’s an incredible difference worth considering.

The main point about using professional, dedicated WordPress hosting is that it allows you to save a lot of time. And often, a simple calculation can show you that you’ll be ahead quite often by paying someone else to take care of this for you. Your time matters a lot, and if you consider it in terms of how much money you could be making by investing your effort into something more productive than troubleshooting and trying to understand how to boost site speed, the answer becomes quite clear. The only thing to consider at this point is finding the right company to work with, as the difference between certain

WordPress hosting providers out there can be staggering. This is especially true if you’re looking for a more comprehensive hosting package and therefore willing to spend a bit more money, in which case you’ll need to put some serious time into your initial research.

