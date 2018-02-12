How Many Giant French Fries Can You Handle?









We are used to going into our favourite fast food restaurants and if we are extra hungry we can even supersize the meal sometimes, but is it possible to make supersized french fries? Well, it seems yes and the guys over at Healthy Junk Food are about to prove it. So the question is how many of these giant french fries can you handle? They would go down nicely with a giant burger, what do you think?

French fries are the best side dish there ever was and when we heard that they were being made longer we had to put it to the test. Even though our recipe isn’t traditional, for the lack of a better term, it turned out tasty, and longer than we’ve ever made them. We can finally justify dipping more than once and even more than twice.

