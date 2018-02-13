Robot Opens Doors! Humans Are Doomed!









Just when you thought that escaping from the rise of the machines was as easy as running up some stairs or just hiding behind a closed door, Boston Dynamics teach a robot to open a closed door. The robot, in this case, the SpotMini a four-legged battery-powered robot, that weighs in at around 30 kg and has enough power to run for around 90 minutes on a single charge! So all we have to do is run for over 90 minutes and we are in the clear!

SpotMini inherits all of the mobility of its bigger brother, Spot, while adding the ability to pick up and handle objects using its 5 degree-of-freedom arm and beefed up perception sensors. The sensor suite includes stereo cameras, depth cameras, an IMU, and position/force sensors in the limbs. These sensors help with navigation and mobile manipulation.

