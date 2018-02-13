Low Battery? Die With Me!





We have all been there before, texting away or doing a bit of social media and suddenly the low battery alert pops up, this would normally mean stopping what you are doing and hoping for the best. However, it is not all bad as there is a new app called Die With Me and it’s not as bad as it might sound at first.





Da With Me is a chat app you can only use when you have less than 5% battery. Enter the chatroom full of people with a low battery. Die together in a chatroom on your way to offline peace. #diewithme. App by Dries Depoorter and David Surprenant.

So there you have it an app that allows you to keep in touch right until the bitter end and by that, we mean when your smartphone battery dies. The Die With Me app is available now for Android and iOS powered devices, its free and it could come in handy if you are stuck somewhere and only have a little bit of battery left.

