Google Pixel Buds! On Sale In The UK!





Good news for anyone interested in buying a set of Google Pixel Buds, they are on sale in the UK now and they will set you back £159. You get to choose from either Just Black or Clearly White, but if you were hoping to get your hands on the Kinda Blue version then you are out of luck as they are currently out of stock. This is one of those products that you are either going to love or hate, it is a simple as that, we love them here, but feel that the price is a bit on the high side, but as they say, you get what you pay for, most of the time!

Use of Pixel Buds as an audio headset requires a Bluetooth-enabled companion device. Additionally, the Google Assistant on Google Pixel Buds is only available on Android and requires an Assistant-enabled Android device and data connection. For minimum OS, hardware requirements, Google Assistant languages and minimum requirements, go to this page! Google Account required for full access to features. Image on box may be different from product inside.

