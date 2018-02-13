Grow Your Own Food With Kana Chan!





Growing your own food is a dream for many and yet it is something that only a few seem to manage to achieve. It makes no difference where you live, it is all about having the right sort of equipment. Hydroponics is a way of producing fresh fruit and vegetables without the need for huge amounts of land or knowledge. The problem is that many people think that hydroponics is expensive and requires a high level of technological competence, yet this is not entirely true in the case of the Kana-chan hydroponic oxygen system.





Kana-chan solved all of the issues for home gardening. An advantage of KANA-chan is that fruits and vegetables can be cultivated faster and bigger through sunlight and the oxygen circulation system, and you can enjoy the real pleasure of food by watching the growth and eating the food that you cultivated. Nothing tastes as good as vegetables and fruits that you grew yourself!

The Kana-chan hydroponic oxygen system should be going on sale around July this year with a retail price of around £160 for the starter system, but if you head on over to the Kana Chan page on Kickstarter you could get hold of one of the early versions of the hydroponic oxygen system from just £132. It seems to us that starting your own hydroponic system at home is not as expensive as we first thought.

