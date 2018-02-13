Kingdom Come: Deliverance! In Nomine Patris!

Posted on by David Allen




Step back in time to the heart of the Holy Roman Empire where chaos, fighting and death is around every corner. Yet you are living a peaceful life, minding your business until the war storms into your life and turns it upside down. If you love this kind thing then the Kingdom Come: Deliverance is right up your street. As with most games expect to pay around £45 for it on Amazon and other retailers.

In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre. Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.

Published by David Allen

