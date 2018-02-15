A Ball Made From Matches! What Next?

What happens when you start glueing matches together? Because the heads are slightly wider than the wooden bodies, they begin to form a sphere. This was an experiment in how many matches it would take to get all the way around to make a perfect globe. After months of glueing and glueing and glueing we made it to the other side. Then the experiment shifted to see what it would look like when this thing burned. Enjoy!
