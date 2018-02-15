The Force Is Strong With This Mural!









Check out this beautiful piece of work measuring a massive fifteen feet in length, the mural contains every character from the Star Wars movies as well as Rogue One, it is by the artist James Raiz and it took over 450 hours to complete. The challenge is to find your favourite character before your friends do, can you do it?

In Preparation for Star Wars #TheLastJedi WATCH ME DRAW #StarWars Episodes 1-7 & Rogue One in my Full Ultimate #StarWarsFanArt Tribute in FULL COLOR! This piece took me 450 Hours over 7 Months to produce! Special thanks to Kieran Oats, Josh Perez, Thomas Mason, Martin Zerrudo & Jonathan Encarnacion

