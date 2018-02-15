The Dark Knight Is Batman Ninja!

Prepare to witness the Dark Knight, alongside many of his most famed allies and infamous foes, in an eye-popping anime display like you’ve never seen before when Warner Bros. Japan, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment present Batman Ninja. The all-new, feature-length animated film arrives on Digital starting April 24, 2018, and Blu-ray™ Steelbook, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on May 8, 2018.