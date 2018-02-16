Rainbow Six Siege! Operation Chimera! Lion And Finka!

In Operation Chimera, even Team Rainbow is pushed to its limits. Therefore, Six calls in some of the very best biohazard specialists currently in operation within the world’s elite national CTUs: Lion and Finka. Respectively from France and Russia, these hot zone specialists are experts in matters of biological warfare and veterans of numerous conflicts involving bio-chemical weapons. They are Rainbow Six’s best hope against the dangers lurking in the Quarantine Zone.
