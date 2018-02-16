







Check out the trailer for season five of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender coming to Netflix this March. The series is based on five heroes, robot lions that can fly and how they defend the planet from evil invaders. What more could you possibly want?

The looming question remains: Can Lotor be trusted? Tensions rise among the paladins as they struggle to answer that question. Get ready for many twists and turns in the all new season of Voltron Legendary Defender, coming to Netflix March 2!

