Organising Your Desk! Lapstander!





At some point, we have all felt that pain in the back, shoulders or both when we have been using the laptop for a long time or when we have used it in an awkward position. The solution would normally be to take a break, but that is not always possible, after all, we have to work! So what can we do about this annoying thing? The answer could be to use a laptop stand, and this is where the Lapstander is looking to help out. This laptop stand has been carefully thought out and designed to not only improve your posture it will also help to organise those annoying cables too. This is a simple idea and yet it promises to solve the issues that can be painful and annoying all at the same time, what is not to like about the new Lapstander.

Lapstander is fully height adjustable so you can tailor it to your needs. Lapstander is a plug and play solution. Need your laptop for work that day? Just grab it and go and your stand will be waiting for you when you get back. Lapstander also deals with any messy cables and can help you de-clutter your desk. Lapstander can be set for either left-handed or right-handed operation

This is so new that it is not available to buy at the moment, they are hoping to get it on sale in a few months but why wait when you can put your name down for one of the early models. Check out the Lapstander page on Kickstarter where if you pledge just £39 to back the project, you are entitled to one of the first Lapstanders to come off the production line, how cool would that be?





#Lapstander #LaptopStand #Cables #Posture #DeskTidy #LaptopUser #Organiser #DeskOrganiser #NewDesign #MultiArm #Design











