Surface Book 2! On Sale In UK!





At last, the new Surface Book 2 has been released in the UK by Microsoft. This is a truly high-end machine and will, of course, come with a price tag to suit. Yet, as with all desirable products, there is a ready-made market just waiting to snap this new machine up. So while Microsoft has placed a £1,499 price tag on the Surface Book 2 do not expect it to be going on sale anytime soon, this is one device that is set to last for some time.

Available in 13.5” or 15” PixelSense Display

High-speed Intel processors (dual-core and quad-core available)

Up to 1060 NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics

Up to 17 hours of battery life

Powerful enough to run professional-grade software and play PC games

New USB-C port

Starting at 3.38 lbs (1,534 g) including keyboard

Runs Windows 10 Pro

Free 3-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan plus 1TB of cloud storage with purchase Redeem your offer right from your new Surface

You can check out the all new Surface Book 2 on the Microsoft page, there are plenty of options available and you can virtually configure your computer from the huge range of choices available, prices start from £1,499 for the 13.5-inch version or you can go large with the 15-inch model from £2,349.





