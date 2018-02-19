Interview With A Time Traveller!





It is hard to think of time travel as being just an idea from science fiction after all eventually there will be a breakthrough and the ability to travel in time will be discovered. The question now is, would we even know that people from the future are visiting us today? We check out this video from Apex TV it claims to show a man who has travelled in time, in fact to the year 5000 and to prove it, he has a photo of LA underwater due to climate change! What do you think of it?





This man claims he has been to the year 5000. We sat down for an interview in an undisclosed location as he told us his story. He claims to have brought back an actual picture from the future. His name was Edward and he claims his picture shows a major U.S city underwater. What do you think? Is this man an actual time traveller who has been to the future?

