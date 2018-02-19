Going Offgrid! Voyager Power Station!





This is one of those products that offers many uses to a variety of different users. You might be thinking of camping or you might be thinking of an emergency, in either situation this one device that could really make a difference. The Voyager 120 Portable Power Station is capable of powering a whole range of devices such as lights, communications and even computers, yet to fully recharge this power station it requires just four hours of mains power or it can be connected to a solar unit making it completely independent from the grid.

The Voyager 120 Portable Power Station is designed to provide reliable mobile power for emergency situations when and where commercial power is unavailable. The Voyager is intended to be used for disaster relief, search and rescue, fire, law enforcement, and any other first responder teams to provide convenient, clean, and quiet power at an emergency site. The Voyager will power such items as computers, lighting, water filtration units and medical equipment. The Voyager will also recharge items such as cell phones, tablets, drones, two-way radios, and cameras. The list of things the Voyager can power directly or recharge is somewhat endless.

The Voyager 120 Portable Power Station is new and is expected to launch soon, but if you cannot wait to get your order in, head on over to the Voyager page on Kickstarter where you can order one from just $200 or £143. You have to agree that this is not a massive amount to pay out for something that is so useful.

