Legends of Tomorrow! Stuck in a Time Loop!





It seems like there is trouble in store for the heroes in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a change, in order to protect the Waverider from being taken or destroyed, Zari takes into a time loop, while this action protects the ship, it means that she has to live in her very own Groundhog Day, who knows what fun she will be getting up to. What would you do, if you were living the same day over and over again?

Where’s Bill Murray when you need him? This week’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow finds Zari Tomaz repeating the same hour over and over and over again as she tries to prevent the Waverider from being destroyed. Meanwhile, Zari Tomaz finds herself in a time loop as she tries to keep the Waverider from. Wait a minute, didn’t I just say that? What’s going on here?

#DCsLegendsofTomorrow #DC #LegendsofTomorrow #StuckinaTimeLoop #TimeLoop #Waverider #TimeTravel #History #TimeShip #Legends















