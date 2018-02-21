There is a new Doctor taking control of the TARDIS and to celebrate the BBC wanted a new logo, in this image we can see the silhouette of the thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker with the TARDIS lingering in the background. This is a new direction for the series and we cannot wait for it to start!

New Doctor. New Series. New Logo. Creative agency LittleHawk created the brand new designs, working closely with Showrunner Chris Chibnall and Executive Producer Matt Strevens. The sound for the animated logo was created by the critically acclaimed British musician, producer and sound artist, Matthew Herbert.

